Traffic crash causing serious backups along Northbound I-25 Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic crash is causing headaches for commuters trying to make their way northbound along I-25 Thursday morning.
The crash occurred just south of the Cimarron Street exit and has shut down northbound I-25.
Northbound I-25 is shutdown just south of Cimarron exit 141 due to traffic accident. Expect delays and seek alternate routes for now— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 27, 2025
The crash cannot be seen by traffic cameras in the area but a traffic camera just south of the Highway 24 exit shows that traffic is coming to a standstill, expect delays.
At the time of publishing this article, it is unclear when the crash will be cleared or if there are any injuries as a result of the crash. We have a crew on the way to the scene working to learn more.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
___
Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break
Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area. If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs!
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.