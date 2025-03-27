Traffic crash causing serious backups along Northbound I-25 Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic crash is causing headaches for commuters trying to make their way northbound along I-25 Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just south of the Cimarron Street exit and has shut down northbound I-25.

Northbound I-25 is shutdown just south of Cimarron exit 141 due to traffic accident. Expect delays and seek alternate routes for now — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 27, 2025

The crash cannot be seen by traffic cameras in the area but a traffic camera just south of the Highway 24 exit shows that traffic is coming to a standstill, expect delays.

Colorado Department of Transportation A traffic camera near South Circle Drive shows the backup that a traffic accident along Northbound I-25 near the Cimarron Street Exit is causing traffic to back up to just south of the Highway 24 exit.

At the time of publishing this article, it is unclear when the crash will be cleared or if there are any injuries as a result of the crash. We have a crew on the way to the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

___





Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area. If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs! Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.