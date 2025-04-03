Traffic crash causing delays along I-25 near North Academy Boulevard Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Expect delays if you're making your way north along I-25 this afternoon.
CSFD and CSPD are on the scene of a crash that is blocking two northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-25 at North Academy Thursday afternoon.
Based on an image from the scene, at least one vehicle has flipped into the center median.
Traffic is backing up, and based on a traffic camera in the area, people have begun to take the Woodman Road exit.
This is a developing story, and at the time of publishing this article, it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.
___
One dead following crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday
One person is dead following a crash on the north east side of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.