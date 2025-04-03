Traffic crash causing delays along I-25 near North Academy Boulevard Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Expect delays if you're making your way north along I-25 this afternoon.

CSFD and CSPD are on the scene of a crash that is blocking two northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-25 at North Academy Thursday afternoon.

Based on an image from the scene, at least one vehicle has flipped into the center median.

CDOT

Traffic is backing up, and based on a traffic camera in the area, people have begun to take the Woodman Road exit.

This is a developing story, and at the time of publishing this article, it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

___





One dead following crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday One person is dead following a crash on the north east side of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). One dead following crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.