Traffic concerns over proposed 400-unit apartment complex south of downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs city council is considering whether to approve a new apartment building south of downtown.

The proposed 400-unit multi-family complex is along East Saint Elmo Avenue, off South Nevada near I-25. Increased traffic is a big concern for those who live and work in the area.

Including Meredith Torre who said traffic already a nightmare.

"Rush hour around 4 to 6 it gets super crazy, especially the left lane gets really backed up all the way to 25," said Torre.

She said she worries about this new complex making it even worse. "I would probably have to adjust how early I have to wake up for work."

But the city's traffic engineer said a study showed traffic should not get worse.

"From the study's perspective, we do not have any traffic operational concerns," said Todd Frisbie.

Frisbie said the developer requested more left turn lanes to accommodate additional traffic. He said it's not needed right now.

"That would require some additional changes, for now we're going to leave it how it is because we didn't think the changes were absolutely necessary," said Frisbie

The city is aware of the congestion going onto I-25, said Frisbie. "There's a little bit of congestion for sure, it's mostly focused at the interchange."

The city already has a project to improve that traffic flow along South Nevada. That includes adding lanes and removing traffic lights. Construction is set to start early 2024.

"Traffic over here isn't that bad," said Tom Thompson who grew up in this area.

Thompson said this new complex is what the city needs.

"I think it's a good thing, I think the more places for people to live and they need more in this area," said Thompson.

