Traffic being re-routed due to crash on U.S. 50 Highway

CAÑON CITY — On Friday police responded to the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 50 near Greydene Avenue.

Canon City Police told News 5 that the crash did involve a pedestrian and that there are serious injuries involved.

Right now Eastbound traffic in the area is being re-routed down East Main Street until crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story

