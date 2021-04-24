Watch
Traffic being re-routed due to crash on U.S. 50 Highway

Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 00:11:53-04

CAÑON CITY — On Friday police responded to the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 50 near Greydene Avenue.

Canon City Police told News 5 that the crash did involve a pedestrian and that there are serious injuries involved.

Right now Eastbound traffic in the area is being re-routed down East Main Street until crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story

