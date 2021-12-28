Watch
Traffic Alert: Monarch Pass reopens after avalanche

CDOT
Highway 50 east of Salida (Monarch Pass) closed due to an avalanche
Monarch Pass Avalanche
Posted at 4:39 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 11:20:19-05

8:30 am Update: Monarch Pass has been opened. Monarch ski area will have normal hours of operation.

Heavy snow over Monarch Pass has resulted in an avalanche which has closed the road until further notice.

The exact closure lies between County Road 240 (1 mile east of the Monarch Pass area) and County Road 888 (near Monarch Pass) from Mile Point 210 to Mile Point 190.

Efforts to re-open the roadway by 6 am are underway. Monarch Mountain is planning on opening normally by 9 am if the roadway is cleared.

Check CDOT's travel page through the morning to see the status of Monarch Pass: https://maps.cotrip.org/event/CDOT-1318846507WB/@-106.38882,38.49847,11?show=roadReports

