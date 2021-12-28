Traffic Alert: Monarch Pass reopens after avalanche

8:30 am Update: Monarch Pass has been opened. Monarch ski area will have normal hours of operation.

Heavy snow over Monarch Pass has resulted in an avalanche which has closed the road until further notice.

#US50 westbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between County Road 240 and County Road 888. Road closed due to Avalanche Control. https://t.co/YaXFDR8BS4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 28, 2021

The exact closure lies between County Road 240 (1 mile east of the Monarch Pass area) and County Road 888 (near Monarch Pass) from Mile Point 210 to Mile Point 190.

Efforts to re-open the roadway by 6 am are underway. Monarch Mountain is planning on opening normally by 9 am if the roadway is cleared.

Check CDOT's travel page through the morning to see the status of Monarch Pass: https://maps.cotrip.org/event/CDOT-1318846507WB/@-106.38882,38.49847,11?show=roadReports

