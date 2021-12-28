Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Traffic Alert: Monarch Pass closed due to an avalanche

items.[0].image.alt
CDOT
Highway 50 east of Salida (Monarch Pass) closed due to an avalanche
Monarch Pass Avalanche
Posted at 4:39 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 06:41:54-05

Heavy snow over Monarch Pass has resulted in an avalanche which has closed the road until further notice.

The exact closure lies between County Road 240 (1 mile east of the Monarch Pass area) and County Road 888 (near Monarch Pass) from Mile Point 210 to Mile Point 190.

It is unknown at this time how long the pass will remain closed.

Check CDOT's travel page through the morning to see the status of Monarch Pass: https://maps.cotrip.org/event/CDOT-1318846507WB/@-106.38882,38.49847,11?show=roadReports

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards