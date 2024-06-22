Traffic accident shuts down Marksheffel Boulevard at Space Village, injuries reported

EL PASO COUNTY — The Cimarron Hills and Falcon Fire Departments are on the scene of a traffic accident Saturday morning.
Crews say that Marksheffel Boulevard is closed at Space Village and are asking people to use alternate routes.
Crews say there are injuries but at this time it is unclear how many people were injured or what their condition is.
CHFD and Falcon units on scene. Accident is blocking all of Marksheffel at intersection. Use alternate routes.— Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) June 22, 2024
This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
___
Celebrity chef Brother Luck shares how he overcame depression during a pinnacle of his career
The Brother Luck you may know beat Bobby Flay in a 2016 episode of the Food Network's reality television show, "Beat Bobby Flay." It was a moment that catapulted his career. But, the Brother Luck you probably don't know is the one who behind the smiles was hiding a painful battle with addiction and depression.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.