Traffic accident shuts down Marksheffel Boulevard at Space Village, injuries reported

EL PASO COUNTY — The Cimarron Hills and Falcon Fire Departments are on the scene of a traffic accident Saturday morning.

Crews say that Marksheffel Boulevard is closed at Space Village and are asking people to use alternate routes.

Crews say there are injuries but at this time it is unclear how many people were injured or what their condition is.

CHFD and Falcon units on scene. Accident is blocking all of Marksheffel at intersection. Use alternate routes. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) June 22, 2024

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

