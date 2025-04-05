Traffic accident shuts down all westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs on Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has responded to a traffic accident on westbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy, east of Meadowland Blvd.

According to CSFD, all westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Pkwy are closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is an ongoing situation, and News5 will update this story as more information becomes available.





Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday. Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.