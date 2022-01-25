Traffic accident on northeast side leaves one person dead, another hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person has died following a traffic crash near the Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road area.

The crash happened on Monday at approximately 9:02 a.m. when a southbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where one driver later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the investigation is still being investigated.

_____

