Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Traffic accident on northeast side leaves one person dead, another hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 19:18:24-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person has died following a traffic crash near the Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road area.

The crash happened on Monday at approximately 9:02 a.m. when a southbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where one driver later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the investigation is still being investigated.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Covering Colorado

Help your Boulder County neighbors