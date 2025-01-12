Traffic accident on I-25 shuts down southbound lanes near Pikes Peak International Raceway

FOUNTAIN — The southbound lanes of I-25 between Clear Spring Ranch (Exit 123) and Pikes Peak International Raceway (Exit 122) have been closed as of 4:40 p.m. Friday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that the lanes have been closed after a commercial motorized vehicle (CMV) crashed.
No additional information has been released at this time.
