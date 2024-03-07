Traffic accident near Happy Canyon Road causes closures on northbound I-25

COLORADO — According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, northbound I-25 is closed due to a crash between Exit 184 and CO86; US 85 and Exit 187: Happy Canyon Road.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 184 - CO 86; US 85 and Exit 187 - Happy Canyon Road. https://t.co/kHlPZADXU7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 7, 2024

South Metro Fire Rescue reports that there is a hazmat incident.

SMFR and @CSP_News on scene of a Hazmat incident northbound I-25 at Castle Rock Parkway. 2 lanes of NB I-25 are blocked between Happy Canyon and Castle Rock Pkwy. Expect delays and alternate routes are advised. No injuries at this time. Updates to follow as information is… pic.twitter.com/W4Ocj6BQj5 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 7, 2024

There are expected delays so using an alternate route is encouraged.

No injuries have been reported.

