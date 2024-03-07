Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Traffic accident near Happy Canyon Road causes closures on northbound I-25

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 6:43 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 08:43:51-05

COLORADO — According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, northbound I-25 is closed due to a crash between Exit 184 and CO86; US 85 and Exit 187: Happy Canyon Road.

South Metro Fire Rescue reports that there is a hazmat incident.

There are expected delays so using an alternate route is encouraged.

No injuries have been reported.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App