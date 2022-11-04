Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Traffic accident leaves one injured at North Carefree and Peterson Monday night

Accident at North Carefree and Peterson
CSFD
Accident at North Carefree and Peterson
Posted at 8:36 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 22:36:31-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a traffic accident Monday night at the intersection of North Carefree and Peterson.

The fire department responded to the scene of the crash where they had to do an extraction on one person trapped in a vehicle.

CSFD officials said that the trapped person was taken to a local hospital.

There is no word as to what the person's condition is. This is a developing story.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing for the Jefferson Awards