Traffic accident leaves one injured at North Carefree and Peterson Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a traffic accident Monday night at the intersection of North Carefree and Peterson.

The fire department responded to the scene of the crash where they had to do an extraction on one person trapped in a vehicle.

CSFD officials said that the trapped person was taken to a local hospital.

There is no word as to what the person's condition is. This is a developing story.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.