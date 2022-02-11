Watch
Traffic accident in Colorado Springs sends several people to hospital

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 14:44:35-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on the scene of a traffic accident where several people were trapped at Highland Vista Drive and Peterson Road.

According to the CSFD twitter, the accident occurred around 12:11 p.m. Friday.

The department says it had several units on the scene and everyone trapped had been transported to a local hospital.

This situation is breaking and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
