Traffic accident in Colorado Springs sends several people to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on the scene of a traffic accident where several people were trapped at Highland Vista Drive and Peterson Road.

According to the CSFD twitter, the accident occurred around 12:11 p.m. Friday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped *TAT AMR27,HR17,BC2,73,AMR21,AMR11,T19,E17,BLS07,AMRSUP4,IC4

HIGHLAND VISTA DR/PETERSON RD

Map C32

Radio CMD4.CSFD

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT/TRAPPED

Time 12:11:42 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 11, 2022

The department says it had several units on the scene and everyone trapped had been transported to a local hospital.

This situation is breaking and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

