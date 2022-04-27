Traffic accident in Colorado Springs leaves one person dead, one hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person has died following a traffic accident at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Dr.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, the Communications Center was notified of the crash.

Information that was received indicated a motorcycle and a pick-up truck were involved in the crash.

Two people who had occupied the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to injuries that were sustained during the crash.

The passenger is in critical condition and is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Occupants of the truck were treated for minor injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are considered potential factors in the crash.

The intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills had been closed for several hours while investigators process the scene but has since been reopened.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.