Traffic accident closes westbound Platte near Circle Drive

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, all of westbound Platte Ave near Circle Drive is closed due to a traffic accident. Police are asking that you avoid the area at this time.

A motorcycle and car were involved in this accident, but it is unknown if they hit each other. The car rolled over and ended up on its side and hit a pole. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.





