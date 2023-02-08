Watch Now
Traffic accident causing delays near Colorado Springs airport

Posted at 6:33 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 08:33:11-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Eastbound Fountain Boulevard is shut down between Murray Boulevard and Aeroplaza due to a traffic accident.

Northbound and southbound Jet Wing are also shut down at Fountain Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while CSPD investigates this accident.

