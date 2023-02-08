Traffic accident causing delays near Colorado Springs airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Eastbound Fountain Boulevard is shut down between Murray Boulevard and Aeroplaza due to a traffic accident.

Northbound and southbound Jet Wing are also shut down at Fountain Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while CSPD investigates this accident.

Due to serious traffic accident, eastbound Fountain Bl shut down between Murray Bl and Aeroplaza. Northbound and Southbound Jet Wing shut down at Fountain Bl. Please seek alternate routes as roads will be closed while CSPD investigates. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 8, 2023

