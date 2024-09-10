Watch Now
Traffic accident causing delays at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Expect delays Tuesday morning, especially for those making their way east into Colorado Springs.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department says an accident at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard.

The department says at least one person was extricated from a vehicle at the scene but at this time their condition is unknown.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene and says that some lanes remain closed in the area.

Platte and Powers Accident .png

A Colorado Springs traffic camera in the area shows heavy traffic in the intersection.

