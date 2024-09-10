Traffic accident causing delays at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — Expect delays Tuesday morning, especially for those making their way east into Colorado Springs.
The Cimarron Hills Fire Department says an accident at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard.
Update: patient extricated. Roadway still blocked. Alternate route suggested— Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) September 10, 2024
The department says at least one person was extricated from a vehicle at the scene but at this time their condition is unknown.
Update, crash Platte and Powers has left lane WB Platte and both lanes EB Platte open. Right thru and exit lane WB Platte remain blocked.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) September 10, 2024
The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene and says that some lanes remain closed in the area.
A Colorado Springs traffic camera in the area shows heavy traffic in the intersection.
