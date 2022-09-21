Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Traffic accident causing delays at I-25 and South Nevada

Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
KOAA
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted at 6:50 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 08:50:11-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene of a traffic accident at I-25 and South Nevada.

The department says one northbound lane of Nevada is blocked and all of the southbound on-ramp is blocked.

This story is breaking and no other information was made available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community