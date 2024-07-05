Traffic accident causing delays along eastbound Highway 24 Friday afternoon

CASCADE — An accident is impacting the flow of traffic along eastbound Highway 24 on Friday near Cascade.

#US24 eastbound/westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Lucky 4 Road and Wellington Road. https://t.co/U6Yzj3pfJz — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 5, 2024

Details are limited at this time, but based on traffic cameras in the area, the accident appears to involve a motorcycle.

Eastbound traffic is at a standstill as of 5:05 p.m. based on traffic cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

At this time it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash. News5 is working to learn more.

