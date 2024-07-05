Watch Now
Traffic accident causing delays along eastbound Highway 24 Friday afternoon

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jul 05, 2024

CASCADE — An accident is impacting the flow of traffic along eastbound Highway 24 on Friday near Cascade.

Details are limited at this time, but based on traffic cameras in the area, the accident appears to involve a motorcycle.

Eastbound traffic is at a standstill as of 5:05 p.m. based on traffic cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

At this time it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash. News5 is working to learn more.
