Traffic accident causing delays along eastbound Highway 24 Friday afternoon

CASCADE — An accident is impacting the flow of traffic along eastbound Highway 24 on Friday near Cascade.
#US24 eastbound/westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Lucky 4 Road and Wellington Road. https://t.co/U6Yzj3pfJz— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 5, 2024
Details are limited at this time, but based on traffic cameras in the area, the accident appears to involve a motorcycle.
Eastbound traffic is at a standstill as of 5:05 p.m. based on traffic cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
At this time it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash. News5 is working to learn more.
