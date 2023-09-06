Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Traffic accident at E Platte Ave and N Powers Blvd

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 10:57 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 13:47:47-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Springs Police and Springs Fire are both currently on the scene of a traffic accident at E Platte Ave and N Powers Blvd.

The westbound lanes are blocked at this time and will stay blocked for several hours.

The major crash team is responding.

The crash involved one car crashing into two cars that were stopped at a stoplight.

The driver of the car that crashed into the two others was not wearing a seatbelt and deputies confirm that that man died at the scene.

It is currently unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Please use Murray Ave for northbound and southbound traffic, and Galley Rd for eastbound and westbound traffic.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give A Book - Right Rail Promo

If You Give A Child A Book