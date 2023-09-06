COLORADO SPRINGS — Springs Police and Springs Fire are both currently on the scene of a traffic accident at E Platte Ave and N Powers Blvd.

The westbound lanes are blocked at this time and will stay blocked for several hours.

The major crash team is responding.

The crash involved one car crashing into two cars that were stopped at a stoplight.

The driver of the car that crashed into the two others was not wearing a seatbelt and deputies confirm that that man died at the scene.

It is currently unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Please use Murray Ave for northbound and southbound traffic, and Galley Rd for eastbound and westbound traffic.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

