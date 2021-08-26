Toxic green algae closes water recreation at DeWeese Reservoir

WESTCLIFFE — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced on Wednesday that they were closing DeWeese Reservoir due to a toxic green algae bloom. CPW says the algae can be harmful to both people and animals if they touch or ingest it.

There are now signs up at the reservoir telling people that water recreation including swimming, skiing, paddle-boarding, and wading is no longer allowed.

The only activity now allowed at the reservoir is fishing.

“It’s also important to take care handling and cleaning any fish caught in DeWeese. Toxins accumulate in the liver and guts of fish." said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Mike Trujillo "So it’s important any fish taken is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked before eating it."

If anyone or their pet is exposed to the water, CPW says you should shower immediately.

Algae blooms are common when temperatures rise, usually in late summer, said. Trujillo.

This isn't the first time DeWeese Reservoir has been concerning. CPW has been monitoring the reservoir throughout the summer and says increased toxicity was noticed back in late June.

Other forms of recreation are still allowed at the reservoir including picnicking, hiking, wildlife viewing and camping.

CPW says currently there is no method to remove the toxins from the reservoir

If you or your pet start to experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, a rash, seizures, itchy eyes, diarrhea, or breathing problems you should call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

