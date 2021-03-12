Town of Monument coordinating with local, state agencies to prepare for winter storm

MONUMENT — The winter storm is expected to be a high-impact event for some areas, including in Monument.

Ahead of the storm, the town is coordinating with local and state agencies to share additional resources and develop a plan if conditions worsen.

"We're really coordinating early on with all of the stakeholders," said Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway. "Its getting the plows out early and really sharing and cataloging our resources so it may be a Monument, county, or state plow."

With heavy snow expected for the area, Hemingway is encouraging residents to stay at home and avoid traveling over the weekend.

"The state may have to close down an interstate such as I-25 which could put that traffic in my jurisdiction," said Hemingway.

Another one of their concerns is the roads throughout the Palmer Divide since they accumulate more snow due to the high elevation.

"Through my conversation with CDOT, they are monitoring the storm. Worst case scenario, they do have the power to shut it down and they have talked about shutting it down. I believe from Interquest up north to the Castlerock area," said Hemingway.

He says it's important that cars aren't parked along major routes or even side streets because they may need them as alternate routes to transport emergency equipment.

"It absolutely impacts the plows and makes it to where the car could be damaged because if it is in the right of way, we will push it off the road," said Hemingway.

For those who have to travel and end up getting stuck, Hemingway says to call 911, but it's not guaranteed that they'll be able to respond.

Download the First Alert 5 Weather App for the latest conditions. Get the KOAA News5 App for the latest updates on the storm impact in our communities.

We're always streaming with KOAA News 5 on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or Android TV.

Track the storm in real time, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app or here: