Town of Monument announces new Chief of Police

MONUMENT, CO — The Town of Monument announced it had finished its search and selection for a new Chief of Police.

In a press release Wednesday, the city announced Patrick J. Regan as the new acting Chief of Police starting May 8th, 2023.

Regan has over 23 years of law enforcement experience and for the last 11 years served as an officer with the Town of Monument.

Regan received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Spanish from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Public Administration from Arizona State University. Regan is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the FBI-LEEDA Executive and Command Leadership Institute.

____

