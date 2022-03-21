Town of Empire's residents reporting to have no water due to severely low levels

EMPIRE — The town of Empire's water treatment system is currently not able to produce enough water to meet community demands leaving water levels at a severely low level

Stated in a press release on Sunday, officials suspect a possible leak could be assisting in the cause of the low water levels which is currently under investigation. Some residents and businesses have reported having low water pressure and/or no water at all.

The town is expecting a new filtration tanks today to filter the previously shuttered well and fill the town's water supply. The new water filters are expected to allow the reactivation of the current water well which is scheduled to be available for use later this year.

In the meantime, there is a 1,000-gallon water tanker available for residents to fill containers. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's office and the Emergency Management are providing bottles of drinking water and 5-gallon buckets to residents. Supplies are limited but officials do ask residents to bring other containers, if possible.

The water tank will be available to residents at Theobold Park and Town Hall during business hours between 8a.m. and noon.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.