Tovar hits 2 home runs to lift Rockies to a 6-5 victory over Cardinals

Ezequiel Tovar homered twice and added two singles while driving in four runs to spark the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

It was Tovar’s second multihomer game this season for Colorado, and his 15th multihit game since May 1.

“It’s a nice chance of pace for me today after yesterday,” Tovar said through a translator about going 0 for 5 on Friday night. “Winning feels good, it always feels good. It’s hard to win in this league.”

Charlie Blackmon added three hits and a run scored for the Rockies, who logged their 15th come-from-behind win. Colorado has won two games in a series for just the second time this season.

Victor Vodnik (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for his second career win. Tyler Kinley earned his fourth save and second in this series by pitching a scoreless ninth.

“It takes everybody,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “It takes more than one guy in this day and age when you go to your bullpen. You need all of them to do their jobs. Kinley gave up a double, but ended up getting it done.”

Matt Carpenter homered and scored twice for the Cardinals.

Rockies starter Ryan Feltner allowed no earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, but failed to earn his first win since April 12. He gave up two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts, and credited catcher Jacob Stallings for his success.

“I put my full trust in him today and he guided me around,” said Feltner, who entered with a 6.22 ERA. “I made pitches when I had to. There are some positives I can take away from today and build on.”

The Rockies added three runs in the seventh off reliever Andrew Kittredge (0-3). Brenton Doyle drove in Blackmon with a single and then scored on Tovar’s second homer. Both homers came on breaking balls with two strikes.

“I’ve been doing this for a while,” Tovar said. “I can do well with two strikes. I feel comfortable in that count.”

Carpenter hit a one-out solo homer in the seventh, passing Matt Holiday for 12th in franchise history with 157 for his career.

St. Louis scored four unearned runs in the sixth for a 4-3 lead. Paul Goldschmidt grounded into a fielder’s choice and three runners scored on an error. Matt Carpenter walked and Dylan Carlson singled. With one out, Alec Burleson loaded the bases when second baseman Alan Trejo mishandled a grounder.

Goldschmidt then grounded to first and Elehuris Montero threw to second to begin a double play — but the ball sailed into left field, allowing all three runners to score. Goldschmidt came home on a two-out single by Nolan Arenado.

The Rockies struck for a run in the first. Tovar’s single scored Blackmon, who had singled, stole second and went to third on catcher Iván Herrera’s throwing error. Tovar’s single snapped an 0-for-9 skid.

“We need to improve it — the defense has not been good,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “We’re just in a little bit of a rut where there are a lot of mistakes being made on the field.”

St. Louis starter Kyle Gibson got out of a one-out based-loaded jam in the third when he got Ryan McMahon to hit into an inning-ending double play.

“I didn’t feel quite as sharp as I have the past couple of weeks,” Gibson said. “I wasn’t quite what I wanted to be.”

Colorado added two runs in the sixth for a 3-0 lead on Tovar’s leadoff homer and Jake Cave’s two-out single.

“It looks like opposing pitching are trying to get him out soft with breaking balls,” Black said of Tovar. “He’s got power. This was a good day for him.”

TRANSACTIONS

Rockies: Selected the contract of RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Designated RHP Matt Carasiti for assignment. He has a 10.38 ERA in 8 2/3 innings and seven appearances this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers (left hamstring) was not in the lineup. He got hurt running out a groundball in the top of the fourth inning of Friday’s game.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) will make his second minor league rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Springfield and he is expected to throw 40 pitches.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Ty Blach (2-3, 4.54) is making his sixth start since joining the rotation on May 12. In his last start, he allowed a season-high 10 hits and four runs in a 4-1 loss to the Reds. The Cardinals had not announced a starter.

___





