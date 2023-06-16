Tornado Warning issued for Otero and Pueblo Counties Friday

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The National Weather Service of Pueblo has issued a tornado warning for parts of Pueblo and Otero Counties.

According to the weather service, the warning will expire at 5:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Otero County, CO, Pueblo County, CO until 4:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/vQ9L1IvIrC — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 16, 2023

You can view the live radar below:

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.