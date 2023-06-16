Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Tornado Warning issued for Otero and Pueblo Counties Friday

First Alert 5 Weather Severe Storms
KOAA
The First Alert 5 Weather team keeps you up to date on the rapidly changing conditions across southern Colorado.
First Alert 5 Weather Severe Storms
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 18:54:05-04

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The National Weather Service of Pueblo has issued a tornado warning for parts of Pueblo and Otero Counties.

According to the weather service, the warning will expire at 5:15 p.m.

You can view the live radar below:

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing