Tornado touches down in Weld County near Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A tornado touched down north of Firestone and traveled to an area three miles northwest of Platteville in Weld County Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., AirTracker7 captured video of the land spout tornado west of Platteville as it remained on the ground for several minutes.

Mike Nelson explains landspout tornado that touched down near Platteville

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area until 6 p.m. They urged residents in the affected area to take cover immediately. The warning expired and the NWS reported the storm no longer had rotation.

Weld County authorities said the tornado traveled between Highway 66 and Weld County Road 42, between WCR 17 and 13. The tornado dissipated around 5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said power poles and lines were taken down near Highway 66 and County Road 21. At least one home was damaged after a downed power line caused a fire, authorities said.

The storms the produced the tornado caused disruptions at Denver International Airport. The airport reported several departure and arrival delays.

The most tornado-prone county in Colorado and the entire country is Weld County, which has seen 268 tornadoes since 1950.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information comes available.

