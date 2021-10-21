Torchy's Tacos comes to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, "Torchy's Tacos" opened the doors to their newest location in Colorado Springs.

This is the first "Torchy's Tacos" to come to southern Colorado, "Torchy's Tacos" has eight other locations in Colorado in places like Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The new location is right off of Interquest Parkway and is located near other new fast-food chains that have come to southern Colorado, such as Whataburger and In-n-Out.

Right now, "Torchy's Tacos" has dozens of locations across nine states. Other than serving a variety of tacos, the restaurant also serves burrito bowls and even margaritas.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter