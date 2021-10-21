Watch
Torchy's Tacos comes to Colorado Springs

"Torchy's Tacos" opened for business in Colorado Springs. The Texas-based taco chain started serving customers at their new location on Interquest Parkway.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 00:11:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, "Torchy's Tacos" opened the doors to their newest location in Colorado Springs.

This is the first "Torchy's Tacos" to come to southern Colorado, "Torchy's Tacos" has eight other locations in Colorado in places like Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The new location is right off of Interquest Parkway and is located near other new fast-food chains that have come to southern Colorado, such as Whataburger and In-n-Out.

Right now, "Torchy's Tacos" has dozens of locations across nine states. Other than serving a variety of tacos, the restaurant also serves burrito bowls and even margaritas.
