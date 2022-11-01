Too much leftover Halloween candy? One local dentist group has you covered

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — With Halloween coming to an end you may be faced with the dilemma of having too much candy.

Well, one local Colorado Springs dental group is holding a candy buyback event for a good cause.

The team at Prominent Point Dental Group and Smile Generation are hosting the candy buyback event to help kids and parents offload their unwanted candy with a positive twist.

Prominent Point Dental Group is also offering a $5 Starbucks gift card in exchange for one pound of unopened candy per person. All candy will be donated to Peterson Air Force Base to be included in care packages that are sent to active-duty troops stationed overseas.

Paper and pens will also be available for those that would like to leave a service member a note.

“We are so excited to host this event for the third year. It’s a great way to lower our patients’ sugar intake while also spreading happiness to others,” said Dr. Collette. “Our goal, throughout all we do, is to help children and parents understand the importance of good oral health.”

Candy will be collected at Prominent Point Dental Group from Tues., Nov. 1 through Mon., Nov. 7. Located at 9625 Prominent Point, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80924, and will accept candy drop-offs during regular business hours.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.