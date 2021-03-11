Tom Osborne, Sports Corp. CEO, passed away on Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tom Osborne, a man who wore many hats, will be remembered for his contribution to the sports community in Colorado Springs.

"I'm totally shocked by this sudden loss," said Mayor John Suthers.

"Such a young guy. We just never know day to day what's going to happen and this one was a big shocker, no doubt," said Mike Bukowski.

Osborne, age 65, passed away early on Wednesday morning.

According to Mike Bukowski, vice chairman of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, Osborne passed away in his sleep.

Osborne will leave his mark in Colorado Springs as the president/CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp., chairman of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, and member of the US Olympic Committee.

"Just a tremendous loss, not just for the sports community but really for our community in Colorado Springs," saidDoug Martin, Chief Operating Officer for Sports Corporation.

"He really had made enormous contributions to advance, not only the Olympic and Paralympic movement, but sports in the greater Colorado Springs community, and we all share and are suffering from his loss," said Sarah Hirshland, USOPC CEO.

Osborne was also the founder of the Big Sky State Games and president of the National Congress of State Games.

