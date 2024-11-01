Tolls on the I-25 South Gap and Westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane corridors will change later this season

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the 18-mile stretch of the I-25 Express Lanes between Monument and Castle Rock and the Westbound, and the 12-mile stretch of I-70 Express Lanes between the Veterans Memorial Tunnels and Empire will have "dynamic tolling" sometime later this season.

"Dynamic tolling" will change toll prices depending on the highway's current traffic conditions. The concept was introduced in Colorado earlier this year on the Central 70 Express Lanes, and will eventually affect all Express Lanes in the state.

Some drivers could see an increase or decrease in tolling prices after this change occurs. CDOT claims that rates could change as often as every 15 minutes, which will be reflected on overhead toll signs.

CDOT's goal with this change is that adjusting toll prices will minimize congestion on the highway's busiest sections.

“The South Gap and the Mountain Express Lanes are two of the most traveled corridors in the state, and we want to do everything we can to help keep Express Lane speeds reliable. By transitioning to dynamic tolling and adjusting the tolls based on real-time traffic conditions, we’ll be able to do just that.”

Piper Darlington, director of the Colorado Transportation Investment Office

The express lanes will still be free to motorcyclists, commercial transit vehicles, and vehicles with three or more people.

The changes were supposed to be implemented on November 1, as we reported this morning. However CDOT issued a correction Friday morning and at this time, has not released the exact date that the change will occur just stating "later this fall".





