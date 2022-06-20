COLORADO SPRINGS — Today our nation celebrates Juneteenth, a national holiday that celebrates the day when enslaved people in Texas were liberated, over two years after Lincoln’s emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth has been celebrated for years, but it wasn’t until last year that it became a national holiday. And today schools, banks, post offices, and some stores will be closed so we can take a moment to reflect on what this holiday means. As of now, not all states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday but Colorado does.

Although the federal holiday is being observed today, Colorado Springs held celebrations for Juneteenth through a three-day festival at America the Beautiful Park over the weekend. Those who attended the festival say the festival spread the importance of liberty, freedom, and African American culture.

“Celebrate with us and if you have your own Juneteenth celebration, i just want this to be nationwide. I want everyone to be aware of the cause, I want everyone to be aware of the history. Spread love, spread positivity,” said Jemond Aly, an event attendee.

This year’s Juneteenth festival in the Springs was bigger than last year’s thanks to city funding from the lodging and auto rental tax. This allowed more vendors, artists, and entertainment to showcase the history and importance of Juneteenth.

