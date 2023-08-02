PPWC job fair hiring Wednesday, low number of job openings across nation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The number of job openings across the nation is at its lowest in years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, many employers are hiring in Colorado Springs.

Pikes Peak Workforce Center hosts a job fair every month. There are more than a dozen employers today August 2nd.

There are two sessions at the workforce center:

1. From 9 a.m. to noon

2. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Every industry is hiring right now," said the business relations manager Erica Romero.

Employers from food service, retail, and hospitality to tech and health care will be there. They're looking for full and part-time employees, entry-level to experienced.

"We always want to make sure these employers have open positions so it's a chance to talk with hiring managers and get a new job," said Romero.

There are almost 6,500 job listings in Colorado Springs, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

"I always say come prepared to ask questions," said Romero. "The people that are here can answer those questions for you."

People need to register for afree Connecting Colorado account online. It's so employers know what jobs you're interested in.

"I always recommend bringing a copy of your resume," said Romero.

The workforce center also offers career coaching, mock interviews and resume reviews year-round.

