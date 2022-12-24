'To have a safe place, to have kind, gentle people around you, that's a great gift'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado— About 800 people enjoyed a free Christmas dinner Friday, the most The Springs Rescue Mission has ever served.

"We need things to nourish our spirits, as much as the food," said year-long resident, Terry Sisk.

People lined up for a warm sit-down meal despite the freezing temperatures. Volunteers made holiday greeting cards for each guest.

"It's a blessing," said Sisk.

Residents made up a band to play a little holiday music for the first time.

"If those in this community can feel just a little ounce of that Christmas cheer, then all of this is worth it," said the chief development officer Travis Williams.

Williams said the Mission has been serving free Christmas dinner every year as long as he can remember.

"The support and care and safety of this place is way better than the streets because that's not a happy environment," said Sisk.

