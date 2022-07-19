Tips to keep your AC working as near-record heat reaches southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado Springs faces near record-breaking high temperatures, your AC unit might start to break down.

Lowering the degrees in your house can place extra stress on the units, which can then cause them to malfunction.

Wirenut Home Services, a local HVAC company, says that they've been seeing higher demand for repairs this time of year. Like many other companies, they have technicians working extra hours this time of year to help their customers.

Companies may also not be able to come to your house right away. Wirenut says that they sometimes have to prioritize their calls for the people who need it most, like the elderly, infants, and people with severe allergies.

Andrew Van Wyk, HVAC Service Manager, says taking proactive action is key.

"You know whether that's us, yourself, or another company, just make sure that maintenance is key. Regularly scheduled maintenance. In fact, most manufacturers require that regular maintenance is performed to maintain the warranties and stuff," said Van Wyk.

There are some simple ways to make sure that your unit is running properly:

-Check your filters regularly

-Make sure there's nothing obstructing your outside AC unit

-Cleaning off and spraying down your outside AC unit, as long as you don't use a high-powered nozzle or aim directly at the electrical components

_____

