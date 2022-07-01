Tips to help your pet stay calm during firework celebrations

While not all animals are bothered by the noise of fireworks, pets who have noise phobias can be terrified by loud and unpredictable fireworks. We spoke with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on how you can prepare your pet for this weekend’s festivities.

If you do plan to take your pets outside during fireworks, use a leash or carrier so your pet stays close to you, even if they’re used to loud sounds. You also want to provide your pets with an escape, such as their crate, or hiding spot that they can find their safe place if afraid.

They say to make sure your pet’s ID tags and microchip information are up to date because during Independence Day weekend, more animals run away due to fear.

“Fourth of July is the biggest weekend in the country by far, not just for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region but Humane Society’s all across the U.S. so this is a really big weekend to make sure your pet is comfortable and safe at home,” said Cody Costra, public relations and content specialist at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

“Some of the best things you can do is take them out earlier in the day, you know, get them some exercise, take them out on a walk, maybe play fetch. And then, at the house you can keep them in interior rooms that way it’s away from any windows or anything like that.”

Lastly, do not allow your pet to go near any fireworks, lighter fluid or matches. This can cause animals to sniff and eat these items, resulting in illness or injury.

