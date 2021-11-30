Tips on keeping porch pirates away

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you participated in Cyber Monday, shopping from home was great! But the last thing you want is thieves poaching the packages off your porch!

To stop those thieves in their tracks, consider buying a video doorbell system. You've probably heard of popular brands, by Amazon and Google. These video systems can tie the video doorbell to other cameras mounted around the house, so you can keep watch when you're expecting a package.

Also, consider putting a lid on those packages with tricked out lock boxes. Some lock boxes have smart features like wifi connectivity, motion sensors, two way audio, while others keep it simple.

If you want another layer of protection, you can allow delivery companies in-garage access. This allows vetted carriers to open your garage to place packages inside

Remember, 2020 likely gave porch pirates more opportunities, as online orders surged due to the pandemic. With holiday online shopping expected to increase this year, there's even more opportunity for thieves!