Tips on caring for your animals should a disaster occur

COLORADO SPRINGS — Have you ever thought about what would happen to your pets if your neighborhood was evacuated and you weren't home?

This week, the Community Animal Response Team in El Paso County is offering tips for pet owners if a situation like that occurred.

Tips include having a buddy plan where you have a close friend or family member who can go get your animals. This person should also have written permission from you saying they can access your pets.

"First thing we always recommend is to just make a plan. Start thinking now about what you can do if an evacuation were to occur because you don't want to have to start making a plan the day of," Samantha Kirby, CART Program Manager said.

The organization said it's also a good idea to have a "go-bag" for your pets, just like you would for yourself and your family.