Tips for Military Members Buying Jewelry Overseas This Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Valentine's Day might mean the gift of a nice piece of jewelry. And for our military members overseas, getting an authentic piece of jewelry can be challenging.

We spoke with a local jeweler to help make sure you don't get taken advantage of when buying jewelry.

"So they will try to sell you fake stuff. So just be careful," says Andrew Graff.

Andrew Graff is a Navy veteran who is the co-owner of alocal jewelry store in Colorado Springs. He tells us depending on where you are deployed, the kinds of jewelry can differ.

"It's really important to understand what some of the local gemstones of that country are. There are other gemstones, specifically rubies, and they are completely fake and sometimes they pay more than they would even if they were natural here in the United States," he said.

Co-owner Louisa Graff says that while deployed, don't always trust the seller.

"Sadly, a lot of people think they 'know somebody' who is reliable, and it doesn't always work out the way you wish it would. You never think it's going to happen to you until it does," she tells News5.

Andrew has advice for our service members when looking for jewelry during deployment.

"I would never buy an engagement ring or a diamond overseas ever, because those are notoriously commercial-grade quality. If it is natural or fake. So just trust who you're working with."

The Graffs say instead of buying expensive jewelry overseas, buy a small souvenir or trinket that won't break the bank.

