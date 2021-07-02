Tips for hiking on muddy trails

COLORADO SPRINGS — With heavy rains in the forecast, damage to local hiking trials is likely.

Lots of rain can lead to erosion and mud on the trails.

If you're out hiking or biking on muddy trails, don't go off the beaten path. Straying from the defined trail can permanently damage the ecology of the area.

"If people walk on muddy trails. Leave their footprints, leave their bike tracks. Then the next runner that comes by after those dry out can break an ankle, twist an ankle, and hurt themselves," Susan Davies with the Trails and Open Space Coalition said.

Hikers should also be aware of the risk of lightning in rainy weather. Never stand on top of a hill or directly under a tree during a storm. Rather, find shelter in a sturdy building or your vehicle.