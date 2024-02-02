Tiny home village getting homeless youth off the street nearing completion in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Working Fusion at Mill Steet, the tiny home village for homeless young adults in Colorado Springs, is almost complete.

We Fortify, the nonprofit behind the creation of Working Fusion, is expecting the last two of 18 tiny homes for the community to be delivered to the village located at the corner of South Sierra Madre Street and West Fountain Boulevard by April with one scheduled to arrive in a couple of weeks.

The tiny home village was created to help homeless young adults in Colorado Springs get off the streets and start to build their lives. Serving motivated people between the ages of 18-25 to get off the streets and get their feet underneath them.

CEO and Founder Shelley Jensen says that the project has surpassed all of her expectations.

"Getting to know these residents has been incredible. They are so resilient, and they get up every day and just work toward a much better life than they had when they came in here. I have so much respect for them," says Jensen.

Along with the two new tiny homes, the current units in the village are also scheduled to have final exterior work done to complete the tiny home aesthetic.

The village also provides a common area for youths to interact. Jensen says that the success of Working Fusion has led to development plans for a similar village that are currently in the works.

Details on where that community will be located and how many it will serve are unknown at this time.

The nonprofit says two residents have already graduated from the program with one resident in a career position and the other continuing their education at UCCS. Many of the people in the program right now are working to finish their GEDs and two will be graduating with associate degrees this year.

