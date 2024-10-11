Timeline behind yesterday's Cripple Creek gold mine rescue

CRIPPLE CREEK — According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the following events took place during yesterday's rescue operation.



12:00 p.m. Teller County Dispatch received a call requesting emergency assistance at the Mollie Kathleen Mine tourist attraction

First responders arrived at the mine and determined that an elevator malfunction had taken place

12:45 p.m. Sheriff Jason Mikesell arrived at the mine and took command of the investigation. He received assistance from Cripple Creek Fire Chief Joe O'Connor and Southwest EMS Director Eric Murray.

11 people (which included two children) had been on the elevator when it malfunctioned 1 person (later confirmed by NBC News to have been a worker at the mine) lost their life 4 of the people on the elevator sustained minor injuries (none of the children were injured)



The 11 people on the elevator were able to be returned to the surface

The 4 injured individuals received medical attention for their minor injuries All of the individuals from the elevator received mental health services

Another group of 12 tourists plus a tour guide were notified that the elevator had malfunctioned and that they wouldn't be able to be brought to the surface until it was deemed safe

This group was stuck 1,000 feet below ground

Technicians from the State of Colorado and the Cripple Creek and Victor Mining Company were on-site working on the elevator

If the elevator was unable to be fixed, there were rescue personnel from the area ready to execute a backup plan to retrieve the trapped people



Governor Polis sends representatives to provide assistance

5:50 p.m. The technicians from the State of Colorado and the Cripple Creek and Victor Mining Company met with Sheriff Mikesell to give a detailed report on the status of the elevator



6:03 p.m. Sheriff Mikesell gave the go-ahead to begin the process of freeing those still trapped



6:08 p.m. The empty elevator was sent to the bottom of the shaft and brought back to the surface safely



6:20 p.m. The elevator was sent back to the bottom of the shaft with Mr. Hutchcraft inside

Mollie Kathleen elevator sent down with Hutchcraft inside The elevator was safely brought to the surface with four of those who had been trapped underground

New video shows the moment trapped individuals were freed from Teller County gold mine

7:04 p.m. The last of the people who had been trapped underground were safely brought back to the surface

All 12 people were uninjured



New video shows the moment the rest of the trapped individuals were freed from Teller County gold mine

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.