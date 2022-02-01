Tickets for annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo go on sale Tuesday

It’s starting to feel like rodeo season in the Pikes Peak region!

Tickets to the 81st Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and the inaugural National Finals Rodeo Open go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 1.

This year’s addition of the NFR Open to the Rodeo is expected to bring 200 contestants from the 13 different circuits across the U.S. and Canada for those looking for a piece of the $1 million in prize money.

The competition starts on Wednesday, July 13 and will end on Saturday, July 16 with the crowning of the National Circut Champions at the Saturday Night Finals.

The NFR Open is a qualifier rodeo for the National Finals Rodeo and one of the top rodeos in the nation, bringing a lot of bragging rights to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Organizers say this will be a showcase of the top names and best athletes in the sport of rodeo.

“These cowboys will literally come from coast to coast, border to border, including Canada and again it'll be four times as big a payout as it's ever been in our history before,” said Vice President of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, Scott Johnson.

You can purchase tickets to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on their website.

_____

