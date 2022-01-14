Thursday night crash sends 6 to the hospital

EL PASO COUNTY — Six people were sent to the hospital on Thursday night following a crash that shut down a stretch of Highway 83 in Black Forest.

Two of those six people are children.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and Walker Road, which is just east of Monument.

Investigators told News 5 that some of those taken to the hospital are expected to be released, however, they could not provide any specific injuries they might have sustained.

News 5 still does not know exactly what happened to cause the crash.

The road has since reopened.

