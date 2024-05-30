Thunderbirds flight with Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin canceled

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin did not get her second chance to fly with the Air Force Thunderbirds Wednesday.

Franklin was supposed to fly with them Wednesday afternoon, but a mechanical issue with the jet kept them on the ground. She first flew with the Thunderbirds in 2015.

Even though she didn't fly today, Franklin says just getting the chance to meet the pilots and learn what it takes to be a Thunderbird is an incredible experience.

"To be on the tarmac... just amongst them is such an honor and I'm so thankful to the Superintendent for choosing me to be here, and especially on such an incredible weekend," said Franklin. "I know we're all just so excited for our graduates at the Air Force Academy."

The team presented Franklin with a commemorative photo. Franklin also met with and signed autographs for members of the Air Force Academy Women's Swim Team.

The Thunderbirds arrived in Colorado Springs Tuesday ahead of the Air Force Academy graduation.

WATCH: Thunderbirds arrive ahead of USAFA graduation

