'Through The Roof' Insurance Rates Rise, How To Save Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The storms we see today won't be severe, but we are getting to that time of year where they can be. Living in southern Colorado, we know how bad hail season can be. The owner of West CO Insurance, JP West says if you file too many claims, the insurance company may drop you. “If it’s bad enough, you need to get it fixed cause you don’t want water to get in right especially when it’s gonna rain every day for the next month so kind of don’t wanna replace it at the beginning hail season because you don’t want that same problem like a lot of other people had it by cool I replaced it in June and then when we get crushed again in August then and now you’re probably gonna get dropped”

West tells me only file claims for damages that will exceed your deductible. That's one simple thing we can all do to avoid getting dropped. He also says although most policies do include hail coverage, every policy is different. It's important to know all the details of your coverage so you don't overpay for both insurance and repairs.

Like so many people in Colorado, you probably have noticed your monthly premium rise. West tells me that's party because of the rising cost of repairs.“People that had the roof done in 2016 were like yeah it was only $10,000 when we did it then and the roofers can speak to this. We’re not roofers right but I constantly see 20-$30,000 replacement. Cost them on a lot of those too, so just the cost of materials and labor has gone through the roof”

Yes, we live in a state with a lot of hail, but of course, fires are a big problem too. West says to find a good agent who will pay attention to the small details for you. One example; It's becoming more common in Colorado for companies to depreciate the value of your roof. That's of course so they don't have to pay out as much.

Repairing your roof after storm damage is one of the most expensive repairs. If you get a damaged roof in June, do you get it fixed right away or risk waiting until storm season is over? West tells me that is part of the insurance gambling game.

