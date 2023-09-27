Thrifting is on the rise; here's why

From clothes to books, even linens, there’s so much you can find at a thrift store. Research by Thread Up, an online consignment store, shows thrifting is expected to grow by 127% by 2026.

For Susan Martin, finding deals at the thrift shop is her favorite hobby. She has been thrifting for most of her life.

“At least 40 years,” said Martin.

It wasn’t until recently Susan noticed her favorite thrift stores were getting crowded.

“People are finding what they need in thrift stores and especially families with children and for myself, I have noticed that there’s a lot of young people shopping,” said Martin.

So, what is causing this trend? The Arc and New Horizons Thrift Store say inflation is driving people to their stores.

"I really think that thrift is one of those industries that is kind of inflation-proof and recession-proof even. You know, people donate, and the tables turn, and they donate more, and they shop less,” said Maggie Scivicque, the vice president of marketing at the Arc.

“We have to stretch those dollars further and further; you find value in thrift shops,” said Kevin Mast, an employee at New Horizons Thrift Store in Colorado Springs.

It isn’t just families looking to save money. Thrifting is trending among younger generations.

“They really want to find something unique; they don’t want the cookie cutter. They want to be one of a kind,” said Maggie Scivicque.

“There have been these stereotypes about thrifting over the years that are just melting away. And there’s kind of this badge of honor that goes with showing up at the neighborhood party with that designer pair of jeans that you snagged at the thrift store,” said Mast.

Many of the shoppers I spoke with say finding those big designer deals is what keeps bringing them back to thrift stores.

____

