Three wounded in shooting at apartment near CSU-Pueblo Campus

PUEBLO, Colorado — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department are investigating a shooting that wounded three people, one of them critically, early Saturday morning.

The crime happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 Block of Big Paw Circle in the Wolf Village Apartments near the CSU-Pueblo campus.

Officers met with two of the victims inside of a residence. One of them, a woman, was treated and released at the scene. The other victim, a man, was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The third victim, also a man, later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a vehicle into the residence. Officers have detained a juvenile male in this case for questioning.

Officers are interviewing several people regarding this case.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. Anonymous tips can also be made with Pueblo Crime Stoppers by calling 719-542-STOP (7867) or by visiting www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

