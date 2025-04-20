Three schools in Pueblo School District 70 closed on Monday due to threats

PUEBLO WEST — Parents, families, and staff in Pueblo School District 70 received an email from the school district that three separate schools will be closed due to threats.

The following schools will be closed while the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigates the threats:



Liberty Point International School

District 70 Online Learning Academy, Pueblo West Campus

Swallows Charter Academy

According to the school district, there have been "reports of potential threats via multiple channels," but we have learned that the threats were made through an alleged email.

News5 obtained a screenshot of the alleged email, but the contents are too graphic to share. In summary, the sender states that they will be planting pipe bombs around the school and bringing an AR-15.

As of now, Swallows Charter Academy is claiming that the threats came from a student, but there is no further information on the situation.

News5 is currently investigating the situation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

Community members who may have information are asked to contact the school district and law enforcement immediately.





