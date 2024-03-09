Three men were arrested in connection to February Galley Road homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it has arrested three men in connection to the death of Nathan Riley.

Riley was found dead on February 11 in the 3600 block of Galley Road, just north of The Citadel Mall.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant and took 43-year-old Brian Baldwin into custody on February 13. Baldwin is facing first-degree murder and first-degree burglary charges.

Police also obtained an arrest warrant for 55-year-old William Dunnington for the charges of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

A third man, 37-year-old Brandon Bohl, was arrested on February 16 on charges of first-degree murder.

All men were booked into the El Paso County Jail for the murder of Nathan Riley.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

